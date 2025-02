Pasadena Unified School District to lay off 151 full-time staff

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- More than 150 full-time staff at the Pasadena Unified School District will be laid off.

The district's board of education voted to approve the cuts to 151 staffers on Thursday night.

Officials cited declining enrollment, rising costs and a lack of COVID-19 relief funds as the main reasons for the layoffs.

But these cuts should have minimal impact on the classroom and will mostly be in the central office.