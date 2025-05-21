SoCal group gives veterans whose remains are unclaimed a proper goodbye

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a solemn moment held outside the San Bernardino County Coroner Division every couple of months in which veterans who've died -- and whose remains are still unclaimed -- get the honors they deserve.

It's organized by the Patriot Guard Riders, a group in the Inland Empire that honors veterans who have passed away alone and gives them a proper goodbye.

As a member of the coroner division brings out the unclaimed remains of veterans, members of the Patriot Guard Riders salute then fold an American flag over the bags containing the cremated remains.

A procession of motorcycles then escorts the remains of the veterans to Riverside National Cemetery, where they are honored for the last time during a small ceremony.

"The hero could be homeless, he could have been living on the streets the past few years, or could have outlived their family," said Larry Medcraft, a member of the Patriot Guard Riders.

"We don't know the reason, but that's not important to us. What is important is the fact that he was a hero, he was a veteran and he earned his honors."

"These are heroes, they served our country, they're our brothers and sisters, so we do know them, we know of them, and we know what they served, and how they served," said Medcraft.

During a recent ceremony, five unclaimed veterans were honored. They all died of natural causes, but the sheriff's department was unable to find any living relatives.

"Unfortunately, there are those times that we can't find a living next of kin, and that the only legal next of kin was maybe a significant other or a family member who has since passed on," said Lt. Sean Struebing of the San Bernardino County Coroner Division.

"Contacting the Patriot Guard Riders to come out and give them a dignified ceremonial service is not only an honor, but it's a privilege for the sheriff's department to partner with a program of these men and women who come out and support patriots," said Struebing.