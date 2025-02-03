PCH partially reopens in Palisades Fire area amid coordination issues between local officials

The planned reopening of Pacific Coast Highway in the Palisades Fire burn zone has been postponed, and checkpoints in the area will remain in place.

PACIFIC PALISADES, Calif. (CNS) -- The Pacific Coast Highway partially reopened in the Palisades Fire area Sunday following lack of coordination between the city and county of Los Angeles. The full reopening was postponed for Monday.

Los Angeles county reopened the portion from the Ventura County line to Coastline Drive, but

remains closed from Coastline Drive to Entrada Drive, a segment that will reopen for one lane in each direction at 8 a.m. Monday.

Amid a disagreement among local officials, plans to remove all checkpoints for access to the Palisades community along Pacific Coast Highway were delayed until Monday, when Los Angeles police will transfer responsibility for patrolling the area to the California Highway Patrol and the National Guard, Mayor Karen Bass announced.

The change will allow the Los Angeles Police Department to increase its service citywide while also keeping the Palisades area secure, Bass said late Saturday, citing an agreement with Gov. Gavin Newson to relieve the LAPD, which has been on Tactical Alert since fires erupted in the area on Jan. 7.

"I am grateful to Governor Newsom for his continued partnership as we respond to this unprecedented disaster,'' Bass said in the late Saturday announcement. "We continue to adapt in real time to this dynamic situation. This plan secures the Palisades and eases the strain on LAPD, whose ability to respond across L.A. has been impacted for nearly one month. My priority

continues to be rebuilding the Palisades as rapidly and safely as possible.''

"Though the city's portion of PCH will remain restricted for another day, Los Angeles County proceeded with plans to reopen access to Malibu and unincorporated portions of PCH at 8 a.m. Sunday.

County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath expressed frustration with the delay on the part of the city.

"Tonight's announcement from the city of Los Angeles comes as a surprise,'' Horvath said in a statement late Saturday. "Los Angeles County will continue with the plan agreed upon by LASD, LAPD, CHP, and Caltrans, and will reopen Malibu and unincorporated portions of PCH tomorrow Sunday, February 2 at 8 a.m."

"Los Angeles County was ready to reopen today but delayed to Sunday to align with the City of Los Angeles to limit public confusion. Our communities deserve consistency and coordination in this painful time,' Horvath continued.

Malibu Mayor Doug Stewart voiced his displeasure early Sunday afternoon over the city of Los Angeles' decision.

"Like Supervisor Horvath, we were surprised by last night's announcement from the city of Los Angeles delaying the reopening -- only to now learn that while neighborhood turn-offs have checkpoints, PCH itself remains fully open,'' Stewart said in a statement.

"We urge the city of Los Angeles to work collaboratively with all affected jurisdictions in the future to ensure clarity, consistency, and thoughtful communication. Our communities have a hard enough road ahead -- these moments require coordination and leadership, not confusion. Malibu remains focused on recovery and ensuring our residents and businesses have the

stability they need,'' he added.

Under the revised plan announced by Bass:

-- Checkpoints and proof-of-residence or entry passes will still be required to enter the Palisades.

-- Residents and contractors will need to obtain access passes Sunday at 1150 Pacific Coast Highway (Lot 3) in the city of Santa Monica between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

-- Contractors are allowed in the fire area, but will be required to provide identification and proof that they have been hired by specific residents within the impacted areas.

-- Contractors will also be required to check-in at Lot 3 each day to be granted access and will be provided with another pass to enter.

New locations where residents and contractors can obtain access passes will be announced Sunday.

When PCH fully reopens Monday, travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction between McClure Tunnel and Carbon Beach Terrace, at reduced speeds, with local-only traffic encouraged.

There will be a 25 mph speed limit along the reopened stretch of PCH and all signals will be flashing red, Bass said.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible as extreme congestion is expected and to be mindful of the active construction zone with trucks moving in and out of the area.

Restricting access to one lane in each direction and reduced speeds will allow cleanup and utility repairs to continue, Horvath's office said.

Topanga Canyon Boulevard remains closed from PCH to Grand View Drive.

People entering the burn zones were also urged to wear masks and protect themselves from health hazards.

Updates on road closures countywide can be found at lacounty.gov/roadclosures. Additional information is also available at lacity.gov.

