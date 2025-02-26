Peaches & Herb singer Linda Tavani plans to rebuild after home burned down in Eaton Fire

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Peaches & Herb singer Linda Tavani and her husband Steven were among the many residents whose homes were destroyed in the devastating Eaton Fire.

After escaping from the wildfire with only the clothes on their backs, their pets and just a few items, the Altadena couple says they plan to rebuild.

"It's hard to look at," Linda said in an interview with ABC7, standing on her charred property. "It feels like part of me is dead now. I won't get it back."

Stephen is a songwriter and music producer. Linda gained fame as part of the vocal duo Peaches & Herb, who had a number of massive hits in the 1970s and '80s, including "Shake Your Groove Thing" and "Reunited."

"It's pretty hard to remember something and go, 'My piano is gone,'" Linda said. "Or my rings, my wedding rings, my wedding dress, what I sing in when I'm at the clubs -- it's gone."

Stephen said they literally got out minutes before the wildfire reached their home.

"We got out with just our clothes," he said. "I grabbed our wedding picture. We had a lot of pictures from around the world and everything. All we got was the clothes on our backs and three dogs and two cats."

Now they wonder what happens next. Stephen is grateful for what they have, but he says rebuilding is overwhelming.

"The fear is: I'm a composer. She's a singer. I don't know how to build a house, and the fear is when you're building it you're going to run out of money," he said.

The major question is how long the rebuilding process will take take. The Tavanis know they want to stay in Altadena, but they also know that the community will never be what it once was.