Pedestrian struck, killed by Amtrak train in North Hollywood

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was struck and killed Saturday morning by a southbound Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Train in North Hollywood, authorities said.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 9:44 a.m. to 6900 Vineland Ave., just north of Vanowen Street, where the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The deceased person was not immediately identified.

None of the approximately 150 people aboard the intercity passenger train were injured, according to the Fire Department.

A bystander's video from the scene showed the train stopped at a train crossing, blocking traffic on Vineland Avenue.

A section of the train tracks was cordoned off with yellow tape some distance away from the intersection.