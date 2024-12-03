1 detained for allegedly starting small brush fire, triggering voluntary evacuations in Burbank

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- One person was detained on suspicion of intentionally starting a small brush fire that triggered voluntary evacuations in Burbank Tuesday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. on the hillside near Sunset Canyon Drive and Orange Grove Avenue, according to the Burbank Police Department.

Less than five acres have burned, but a voluntary evacuation order was in place along Country Club Drive. No homes were being threatened.

Details about the person who was detained or how the fire was started were not immediately available.