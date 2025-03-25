One person injured in shooting outside Target store in Baldwin Park

One person was injured in a shooting outside a Target store in Baldwin Park Monday night.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of the Target store located at 3100 Baldwin Park Boulevard, according to the Baldwin Park Police Department.

One victim was taken by ambulance to a trauma center in unknown condition.

AIR7 was over the scene as police spread out into the neighborhood where several people were seen running.

The parking lot and store were closed until further notice. A nearby motel and a freeway off ramp were also closed.

It is unclear whether any suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting.

No word on what sparked the sudden violence.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.