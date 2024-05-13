Person trapped under Metro Gold Line train rescued in East Los Angeles

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Firefighters rescued a person who was trapped underneath a Metro Gold Line train in East Los Angeles Monday morning.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. near 3rd Street and Herbert.

Details are limited but Eyewitness News knows the victim was transported to the hospital but his or her condition is unknown. AIR7 HD was above the scene and captured firefighters under the train.

It's unclear how it all unfolded but ABC7 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.