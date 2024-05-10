Pickup truck slams into stalled big rig on EB 91 Freeway in Cerritos, snarling morning commute

A pickup truck slammed into the back of a stalled big rig on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos, pinning the truck under the semitrailer and snarling traffic during the morning commute.

A pickup truck slammed into the back of a stalled big rig on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos, pinning the truck under the semitrailer and snarling traffic during the morning commute.

A pickup truck slammed into the back of a stalled big rig on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos, pinning the truck under the semitrailer and snarling traffic during the morning commute.

A pickup truck slammed into the back of a stalled big rig on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos, pinning the truck under the semitrailer and snarling traffic during the morning commute.

CERRITOS, Calif. (KABC) -- A pickup truck slammed into the back of a stalled big rig on the eastbound 91 Freeway in Cerritos, pinning the truck under the semitrailer and snarling traffic during the morning commute.

The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. near the 605 Freeway interchange, according to a California Highway Patrol incident log.

The collision resulted in a fire that was extinguished by responding firefighters.

The driver of the black Dodge pickup truck was transported to a hospital with major injuries after being found unconscious and trapped inside the vehicle. Several good Samaritans helped extract the injured person, the CHP said.

Several eastbound lanes were closed as the investigation and cleanup operation got underway. Traffic was backed up as motorists inched past the scene.