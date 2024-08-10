WATCH LIVE

Teens captured on video trashing 7-Eleven in Pico-Robertson

Saturday, August 10, 2024 6:28AM
PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Shocking surveillance video shows the moment a large group of teenagers ransacked a 7-Eleven store in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood Friday evening.

Footage shows the teens snatching items from shelves, going over the counter and trashing the store.

Los Angeles police says the incident happened around 8 p.m. at a store in the 8500 block of Olympic Boulevard.

The teens reportedly arrived on bicycles and took off minutes later.

No injuries were reported and no one has been arrested at this time.

