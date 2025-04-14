Pit bull kills toy poodle in vicious Santa Monica dog attack; police looking for dog's owner

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify the owner of a pit bull that fatally attacked a toy poodle in Santa Monica last week.

The attack happened around 5:30 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Main and Strand streets near the shoreline, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

The gray-and-white pit bull attacked the toy poodle, which suffered fatal injuries after being bitten, the SMPD said.

A Ring camera captured the sound of the frantic cries. The toy poodle's owner, Alyssa Kluge, helplessly watched as her dog "Dublin" was savagely attacked.

"The pit bull lunged at our dog, picked him up off the ground and sunk his teeth into him -- in an extremely violent way," Kluge said. "The other dog owner was slow to act, was not paying attention."

Kluge said her boyfriend, Christopher Dietrick, tried to rescue Dublin but was also bitten.

After the attack, the man with the pit bull was seen on security camera running away, along with his pit bull, which appears to be leashed.

"It was pretty cowardly to run away like that," said Dietrick.

Image of the owner of a pit bull involved in a deadly dog attack in Santa Monica, as seen in security camera footage on Friday, April 11, 2025.

Meanwhile, a neighbor rushed the couple to a pet hospital while the 11-year-old pooch was bleeding.

"'It's going to be OK buddy, it's going to be OK,' but I knew he was gone in my arms. Just like how when I first picked him up. He sat in my arms and snuggled just like a baby," said Kluge. "He loved to prance and he loved to snuggle. And he was totally a people person."

Santa Monica police are hoping there is someone who can help identify the pit bull's owner. They say the public's safety is at risk.

Image of the owner of a pit bull involved in a deadly dog attack in Santa Monica on Friday, April 11, 2025. (Image provided by the Santa Monica Police Department)

"I'd really like him to take some ownership right now. We want someone to look in our eyes and say 'I messed up.' It's not going to bring our bubba back, but that's what we are looking for," Dietrick said.

Alyssa and Christopher are posting flyers around their Ocean Park neighborhood. Memories of taking Dublin on walks are now scarred by tragedy -- a precious member of their family is gone forever.

"We always called him a little raccoon because he just sometimes had raccoon energy. And a raccoon jumped out from the bushes, stood on the sidewalk and looked at us, and then crossed. We knew it was a sign that he was ok," said Kluge.

Image of Dublin provided by Alyssa Kluge.

Anyone with information regarding the individual or the pit bull was asked to call Santa Monica Animal Control at 310-458-8595.

City News Service Inc. contributed to this report.

