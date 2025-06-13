24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Pixar animator teaches how to draw Glordon from 'Elio' 

Watch step-by-step tutorial for creating cute alien creature

ByJanel Zuniga Lopez OTRC logo
Friday, June 13, 2025 10:38PM
Learn to draw Glordon from 'Elio'
Think you can't draw? Think again. Pixar Animation's Matt Nolte shows how to sketch Glordon from "Elio." 

EMERYVILLE, CA -- The alien creature Glordon from "Elio" might look a little scary at first, but drawing him is easier than you think.
Pixar Animation's Matt Nolte gave On The Red Carpet's Sophie Flay a quick and easy tutorial on how to sketch the worm-like character from the upcoming film "Elio" opening in theaters June 20.

According to Nolte, it all starts with four uneven-sized circles, then Glordon's shape begins to take form.

Watch the full drawing tutorial in the video player above.

Catch more from "On The Red Carpet Presents: Elio"-including interviews with the cast and filmmakers-on select ABC stations:

New York: ABC7 - Sunday, June 15 at 12 a.m.

Los Angeles: ABC7 - Sunday, June 15 at 6:30 p.m.

Chicago: ABC7 - Saturday, June 14 at 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia: 6abc - Sunday, June 14 at 12:30 a.m.

San Francisco: ABC7 - Saturday, June 14 at 9 p.m.

Houston: ABC13 - Sunday, June 15 at 11 p.m.

Raleigh-Durham: ABC11 - Saturday, June 14 at 5:30 p.m.

Fresno: ABC30 - Saturday, June 14 8:30 p.m.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, and this ABC station.

Copyright © 2025 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
