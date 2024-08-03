Police arrest man suspected of killing Hesperia mother of 6 and her boyfriend during argument

Donnie Griffin, 50, was arrested on Wednesday and is awaiting extradition to California. He is suspected of shooting Melissa Quintero, 39, and her boyfriend Cody McFann, 35, at a home on San Jacinto Avenue in Victorville on Sunday, July 28.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Victorville man accused of murdering a Hesperia couple during a family argument last weekend has been arrested in Las Vegas.

San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies said Quintero and McFann had arrived at the home while the argument was happening. Eventually, deputies said they became involved in the argument as well, at which point the suspect is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting them.

Quintero's father, Don Lanoix, said he did not know the suspect nor why his daughter went to the home.

" [ He ] took my daughter from me, and if I ever met that guy on the street, it wouldn't be nice," he said.

Quintero leaves behind six children, ranging from 5 to 20 years old.

"She was very outgoing," said Kailey Quintero about her mother. "She was a social butterfly and would talk to everyone. Her laugh you could hear from miles away.

" [ It hurts ] knowing that she'll miss my younger siblings' graduation, she'll miss so much she was supposed to be there for."

The family has set up a GoFundMe to raise money for funeral expenses.