Police arrest 21-year-old accused of shooting through car window killing driver in OC neighborhood

ORANGE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have arrested a 21-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a woman while she was driving in the city of Orange on May 6.

Allan Plata was arrested Friday evening without incident in La Habra, Orange police said. He was booked at Orange County Jail for murder, attempted murder and a probation violation.

Investigators say Amber Parsons was shot and killed while she was driving her Honda CR-V in the area of Highland Street and Del Mar Avenue. Police and firefighter-paramedics responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 a.m. Parsons died at the scene.

A female passenger was unharmed.

Following the shooting, police said the suspect took off on foot.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to contact the Orange Police Department.