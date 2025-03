Police chase suspect's car bursts into flames while fleeing police on NB 5 Freeway

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase came to an end near Echo Park Saturday night after the suspect ran out and left the car in the middle of the northbound 5 Freeway.

The chase began in Orange County. It is unclear what the suspect was wanted for.

At one point, the suspect crashed into another vehicle, but kept driving at high rates of speed through the freeway.

The car began sparking from the back end.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.