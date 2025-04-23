Police chase involving 'armed and dangerous' suspect ends in shooting near Watts

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A police chase involving a suspect believed to be armed and dangerous ended in an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Watts area.

The incident was reported just before 2:30 p.m.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department's Southeast Division, officers were chasing the suspect on the eastbound 105 Freeway.

The suspect then got off at Central Avenue and shots were fired, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting. The fire department told ABC7 one person was sent to the hospital, but further details weren't immediately available.

The Central Avenue off-ramp will remain closed as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.