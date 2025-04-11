LIVE: Police chasing possible armed robbery suspect through Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are chasing a possible armed robbery suspect in a dark-colored sedan through Los Angeles. It's a drawn-out joyride slowed down by afternoon traffic.

At one point during the chase, two passengers got out of the gray Ford Focus being pursed by police. LAPD said the passengers were taken into custody.

The suspect behind the wheel stopped the car several times, making seeming as though the chase would end. Instead, the pursuit continued, with at least five police cruisers following closely behind.

It has mostly remained a slow-speed chase, with the suspect encountering some heavy traffic, stopping at red lights, and allowing pedestrians to cross the street.

Crowds of onlookers gathered on street corners, recording the suspect with their cellphones as he drove by.

After heading southbound on Brodway Boulevard for several miles through west L.A., into downtown, and into southeast L.A., the driver eventually made a U-turn and headed northbound before turning eastbound onto Century. The suspect has passed every opportunity to get on the freeway.

After nearly an hour, the chase moved into south L.A.

It's not clear where the initial armed robbery occurred. It's also not clear if the handgun reportedly used in the robbery is still in the vehicle.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.