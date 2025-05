Police fire shots after responding to stabbing at North Hollywood home

Two people were taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a police-involved shooting outside a North Hollywood home, officials said.

The people were transported to the hospital and their conditions are unknown, the Los Angeles City Fire Department said.

Officers responded to reports of a stabbing in progress at a home on Beck Avenue, LAPD said. It's unknown what led to the shooting. No officers were injured.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story.