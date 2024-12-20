Police identify innocent driver killed in violent crash at end of vehicle pursuit in La Palma

Police have identified the innocent driver killed in a violent crash at the end of a car chase in O.C. as a 67-year-old La Palma woman.

Police have identified the innocent driver killed in a violent crash at the end of a car chase in O.C. as a 67-year-old La Palma woman.

Police have identified the innocent driver killed in a violent crash at the end of a car chase in O.C. as a 67-year-old La Palma woman.

Police have identified the innocent driver killed in a violent crash at the end of a car chase in O.C. as a 67-year-old La Palma woman.

LA PALMA, Calif. (KABC) -- Police have identified the innocent woman killed in a violent crash at the end of a police pursuit in La Palma on Wednesday.

She was identified as 67-year-old Marianne Mildred Casey of La Palma.

Casey's car, a blue BMW, was hit by the vehicle of a suspect who was trying to evade police for an alleged grocery store theft.

The suspect, 43-year-old Anthony Hanzal, was booked on various charges including petty theft, hit-and-run, and felony evading.

Fullerton police initiated the pursuit in the city of Fullerton shortly after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday following a report of a theft at an Albertsons grocery store located in the area of N. Gilbert St. and W. Malvern Ave., the agency said.

The officers tried to pull over the suspect's white Nissan Rogue but the suspect refused, eventually getting onto the westbound 91 Freeway, the Fullerton Police Department said.

Investigators said Hanzal was involved in a non-injury hit-and-run crash near Brookhurst Rd. and Orangethorpe Ave. in Fullerton.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department is investigating the fatal traffic collision, which could result in additional charges for Hanzal.