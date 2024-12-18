Innocent driver killed in violent crash at end of police pursuit in La Palma

LA PALMA, Calif. (KABC) -- An innocent driver was killed in a violent crash at the end of a police pursuit Wednesday in Orange County.

Aerial footage from AIR7 showed the suspect vehicle and two other cars with visible damage. One of the vehicles had crashed into a wall next to a sidewalk.

Fullerton police initiated the pursuit in the city of Fullerton following reports of a theft at an Albertsons grocery store, the agency said.

The officers tried to pull over the suspect's white SUV but the suspect refused, eventually getting onto the westbound 91 Freeway, the Fullerton Police Department said. Officers lost sight of the suspect while existing toward La Palma.

La Palma police located the vehicle and picked up the pursuit, according to authorities. The suspect crashed at La Palma Avenue and Moody Street. The intersection has been shut down for the investigation.

The suspect and his passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. An innocent driver in one of the other vehicles died at the scene.

No further details were immediately known.

This is a developing story. More details will be added here as more information becomes available.