2 victims killed in Madison, Wisconsin school shooting identified by authorities

Police are investigating alleged Madison, Wisconsin school shooter Natalie "Samantha" Rupnow's "turbulent home life" and the origin of the gun used.

MADISON, Wis. -- Authorities have released the names of the two victims killed in a Madison, Wisconsin school shooting earlier this week.

The teacher who was killed was 42-year-old Erin M. West of Deforest, Wisconsin, and the student who was killed was 14-year-old Rubi P. Vergara of Madison, Wisconsin, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Officer said Wednesday.

Police are investigating the online footprint of the 15-year-old girl who allegedly opened fire with a handgun at her Madison, Wisconsin, Christian school, killing a teacher and another student.

The suspect, Natalie Rupnow, who went by Samantha, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The Monday morning shooting at Abundant Life Christian School unfolded inside a classroom during a study hall "full of students from multiple grade levels," police said.

Six people were hurt. Two students remain in critical condition with life-threatening injuries while three students and a teacher suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, numerous schools in the Madison Metropolitan School District "were targeted by false threats often known as swatting" on Tuesday, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said at a news conference.

Police are investigating, Barnes said, and he noted authorities do not believe there are any current threats.

"Making false threats is a crime, and we are working with the district attorney," he said.

Barnes said police are still working to establish a motive for the shooting and suggested there were multiple factors.

Police are talking to students to determine if bullying was a factor, he said.

"Everyone was targeted in this incident and everyone was put in equal danger," Barnes added.

Rupnow's parents are cooperating with the investigation, Barnes told ABC News on Tuesday.

"They were cooperative. Despite this tragedy, they still lost a child. They still lost a member of their family," Barnes said.

"It is certain that they have probably more questions than anyone because they knew her," he said. "They lived with her and so we wanted to get an account from them of what kind of child she was."

At Tuesday's news conference, the police chief urged anyone who knew her or had insights into her feelings to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

A candlelight vigil was held Tuesday night at the state capitol for the victims.

"Yesterday, the Madison community experienced a terrible and traumatic event," Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said at the vigil. "We will never be the same, but we will get through this. And we will get through this together by relying on each other and taking care of each other."

Rhodes-Conway told reporters during the news conference that they are respecting the privacy of the victims' families and will "share what we can when we can."

"Let them grieve. Let them recover. Let them heal," she said.

Students in kindergarten through 12th grade attend the Christian school.

"I was in the hallway, and I was changing from my shoes to my boots to go to lunch because I have recess after, but then I heard the shooting and screams," a girl in second-grade told Chicago ABC station WLS.

James Smith told ABC News his 17-year-old daughter was in physics class at the time gunshots rang out two classrooms away. She wasn't hurt.

Smith said Abundant Life Christian School welcomes students who may have been bullied or had a tough time at other schools.

"We, as a school, desire to help those who are having troubles, to be able to provide a safe space for them to grow, at the same time balance across a safe space for the rest of our student body," he said.

Smith also said the school's population grew dramatically post-pandemic as many parents sought an alternative to public schools.

ABC News' Alex Perez, Briana Stewart and Molly Nagle contributed to this report.

ABC7 Chicago contributed to this report.