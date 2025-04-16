Police officer shoots, kills dog while responding to incident Pasadena

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A police officer shot and killed a dog while responding to an incident in Pasadena Tuesday night.

It all unfolded on S. Hudson Avenue just after 9 p.m. after officers got a call of a woman laying on the ground with an unleashed dog, according to the Pasadena Police Department.

When they arrived, the woman was making incoherent statements. Officers called the fire department and animal control officials for help, but the dog charged at one of the officers before they got to the scene.

That's when an officer opened fire and killed the dog.

Nobody else was hurt, and the woman was taken to the hospital.