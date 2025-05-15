Man fatally shot by Fountain Valley police after stealing officer's gun, bodycam video shows

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif. (KABC) -- Newly released bodycam video shows the tense moments leading up to the fatal shooting of a man who stole an officer's gun in Fountain Valley.

Fountain Police Department officers were initially called to the area on Jan. 24 for reports of someone trying to get into an occupied car near Kazuo Masuda Middle School.

When they found the suspect, 26-year-old Osean McClintock, police said a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect ran to a nearby gas station then to a bank and finally through a parking lot.

Officers made contact with the suspect at the intersection of San Mateo Street and El Corazon Avenue. That's when the suspect got into a struggle with a female officer while she was still in her patrol car.

They both ended up outside the vehicle. The suspect was then able to get into the police unit and drove it a short distance before crashing into a USPS van.

The suspect then pointed a gun at the officer, which they said could possibly be a police gun.

"The suspect presented a weapon, it was a firearm. We believe it may have actually been the officer's either primary or secondary firearm," said Sergeant Henry Hsu with the Fountain Valley Police Department.

Officers then opened fire, hitting the suspect. The suspect died at the scene.

No officers nor the driver of the USPS van were injured.

