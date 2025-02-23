Police searching for driver who fatally struck teen girl on pocket bike in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 16-year-old girl overnight in South Los Angeles.
The incident happened just after 2 a.m. in the 9800 block of San Pedro Street.
According to police, the driver was heading northbound on San Pedro when they crashed into the girl, who was riding a pocket bike at the time. The girl died at the scene.
Police said the suspect ran off, left the vehicle and remains at large. A detailed description of the driver was not immediately available.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police.