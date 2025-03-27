Police searching for driver involved in deadly South LA hit-and-run

Police say the driver of a white compact sedan was turning on Figueroa Street from 104th Place and hit a man in his 60s at an unmarked crosswalk.

Police say the driver of a white compact sedan was turning on Figueroa Street from 104th Place and hit a man in his 60s at an unmarked crosswalk.

Police say the driver of a white compact sedan was turning on Figueroa Street from 104th Place and hit a man in his 60s at an unmarked crosswalk.

Police say the driver of a white compact sedan was turning on Figueroa Street from 104th Place and hit a man in his 60s at an unmarked crosswalk.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month in South Los Angeles.

The incident happened February 24 around 7 p.m.

Police say the driver of a white compact sedan was turning on Figueroa Street from 104th Place and hit a man in his 60s at an unmarked crosswalk.

The suspect fled and remains at large.

The victim, who has not been identified, was sent to the hospital where he later died.

Police released footage of the incident on the department's YouTube page, hoping someone will recognize the vehicle.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the suspect's arrest.

Anyone with tips is being asked to call South Traffic Division Detective Chavarria at 213-924-3621.

You can also visit LAPD's website and click on "Anonymous Web Tips" under the "Get Involved-Crime Stoppers" menu to submit an online tip.