Police searching for driver who plowed into crowd at 'No Kings' protest in Riverside

Police are looking for the driver of an SUV who drove through a crowd of demonstrators during Saturday's "No Kings Day" protest.

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police in Riverside are searching for the driver of an SUV who drove through a crowd of people during Saturday's "No Kings Day" protest, seriously injuring a demonstrator.

It happened just after 9 p.m. near the intersection of University Avenue and Orange Street. One woman was struck and remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Video of the incident shows a protester appearing to bump into the dark-colored SUV then another punching a rear taillight. That's when the driver makes a quick turn and speeds around traffic that was stopped at the light, running over one protester.

No other injuries were reported. It's unclear whether the act was intentional.

Investigators are going through different videos of the incident, some of which were taken and posted on social media by demonstrators who were there.

Police are also looking at the footage captured on city cameras.

"We'd like that driver to contact us," said Ryan Railsback, the public information officer for the Riverside Police Department. "We'd like to know their side of the story. They did flee the scene, and someone got seriously injured, but we want to talk to them and figure out their side. We still don't have all that information."

The protest, which brought out more than 5,000 people to Riverside, was largely non-violent. Only minor vandalism was reported at the historic courthouse.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is urged to contact police.