Police searching for suspect accused of 'unlawfully' entering apartment, murdering man inside

VALLEY VILLAGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was caught on camera breaking into a Valley Village apartment and allegedly murdering a man inside.

Officers conducting a welfare check about 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive, west of Whitsett Avenue, located a male victim inside his apartment.

Surveillance video showed a suspect reportedly entering the victim's apartment unlawfully and a physical altercation ensued, resulting in the victim's death.

Detectives described the suspect as a 30 to 40-year-old Hispanic male, with black hair, between 5 feet 6 inches and 5 feet 9 inches, weighing between 180 to 200 pounds. He was wearing a dark colored jack, white shirt, and blue jeans.

No further information was immediately available.