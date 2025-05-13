Police shoot, injure man allegedly armed with knife at Reseda apartment complex

Police officers shot and injured an allegedly armed suspect at an apartment complex in the Reseda area overnight.

Police officers shot and injured an allegedly armed suspect at an apartment complex in the Reseda area overnight.

Police officers shot and injured an allegedly armed suspect at an apartment complex in the Reseda area overnight.

Police officers shot and injured an allegedly armed suspect at an apartment complex in the Reseda area overnight.

RESEDA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police officers shot and injured an allegedly armed suspect at an apartment complex in the Reseda area overnight.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on Reseda Boulevard and Erwin Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Officers responded to a call of an assault with a deadly weapon.

It was reported that the man had a knife and frying pan.

Officers said the man was yelling. As they approached the courtyard of the complex, officers saw the suspect armed with a knife and they opened fire.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital in critical condition. Nobody else was injured.

The initial 911 caller told police the man may suffer from mental illness.