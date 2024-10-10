Pomona fire that killed husband and father is investigated as homicide; victim's adult son arrested

Luciano Macias died after his mobile home trailer was intentionally set ablaze, Pomona police said. The victim's adult son has been arrested in the case.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A husband and father died after his mobile home trailer in Pomona was intentionally set ablaze earlier this week, police said, and the victim's adult son has been arrested in the case.

The deceased man was identified by family and friends as Luciano Macias, a musician and founding member of Banda Vallarta Show, a popular '90s band that toured throughout California and Mexico.

Neighbor Benito Ruacho said he awoke Tuesday night to a frantic phone call from Macias' wife, Elena.

"My neighbor called screaming for me to help her," Ruacho told ABC7 in a Spanish-language interview. "I went out to help, but when I tried to get closer, it exploded very loudly and I couldn't get near."

Another neighbor was able to reach her and pulled Macias' wife through a rear window in the trailer home. She suffered minor burns to her face, hands and feet.

Her husband, who had suffered a stroke in recent years had a hard time walking, was trapped.

"It feels me with sadness because it is a senseless death and it makes me so sad," Jose Ramon Cardona said.

The fire that broke out at shortly before 10:30 p.m. along East Mission Boulevard is being investigated as a homicide. Pomona police said the couple's 44-year-old son, Luciano Macias Jr., has been arrested in connection with the deadly blaze.

According to authorities, the suspect allegedly entered his parents' home and threatened to kill them. Macias Jr. is accused of igniting the fire shortly afterward.

The violence has left their small trailer home community stunned.

"Luciano was a very special person, very peaceful, very respectful. He was very popular. No one had a bad things to say about him," said Guadalupe Sierra.

Sierra shared a video of Macias performing at their local senior center, where she says he was a popular act.

"He had such a beautiful voice. Everyone listens to him at the senior center. This is a great loss for everyone will be so sad," said Sierra.

Others also shared fond memories of Macias.

"He would sing for us," said neighbor Adrain Martinez. "He even sang at my sister's birthday when she turned 18, he was there. Those were beautiful moments we had with him."

A GoFundMe page has been setup by Macias' daughters to help pay for their father's funeral expenses.