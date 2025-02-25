Pope Francis 'rested well, all night long' in hospital, Vatican says

The Vatican says the Pope is making slow progress as he reamins in critical condition.

The Vatican says the Pope is making slow progress as he reamins in critical condition.

The Vatican says the Pope is making slow progress as he reamins in critical condition.

The Vatican says the Pope is making slow progress as he reamins in critical condition.

ROME -- Pope Francis "rested well, all night long" in the hospital, Vatican officials said in a brief update on Tuesday morning.

Francis, 88, has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis.

Vatican officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition. Officials said on Monday that he had shown a "slight improvement."

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.