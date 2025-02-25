24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Pope Francis 'rested well, all night long' in hospital, Vatican says

ByPhoebe Natanson and Kevin Shalvey ABCNews logo
Tuesday, February 25, 2025 11:57AM
Pope still in critical condition but showing slight improvement
The Vatican says the Pope is making slow progress as he reamins in critical condition.

ROME -- Pope Francis "rested well, all night long" in the hospital, Vatican officials said in a brief update on Tuesday morning.

Francis, 88, has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis.

Vatican officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition. Officials said on Monday that he had shown a "slight improvement."

The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last Tuesday, according to the Vatican.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

