Pope Francis 'rested well, all night long' in hospital, Vatican says

ROME -- Pope Francis "rested well, all night long" in the hospital, Vatican officials said in a brief update on Tuesday morning.
Francis, 88, has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14 following a bout with bronchitis.
Vatican officials said Sunday he remained in critical condition. Officials said on Monday that he had shown a "slight improvement."
The pontiff, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was diagnosed with pneumonia last Tuesday, according to the Vatican.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.