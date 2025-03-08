Pope starts morning 'quietly' as he enters 23rd straight day in hospital

"The pope had a quiet night," the Vatican said Saturday morning.

"The pope had a quiet night," the Vatican said Saturday morning.

"The pope had a quiet night," the Vatican said Saturday morning.

"The pope had a quiet night," the Vatican said Saturday morning.

LONDON and ROME -- As Pope Francis begins his 23rd consecutive day in hospital, the Vatican says that his "overall condition remains stable within his complex medical situation and the prognosis remains reserved."

"The pope had a quiet night," the Vatican said Saturday morning. "The pope is resting."

On Friday, the 88-year-old pontiff "spent about 20 minutes in prayer in his chapel on the 10th floor apartment and the rest of the day alternated between rest, physiotherapy, prayer and a bit of work," the Vatican said.

He continues to use "high-flow oxygen therapy during the day and non-invasive mechanical ventilation at night as he has done these past days," according to the Vatican.

"The doctors are still maintaining the prognosis as reserved," the Vatican said.

Francis, who has led the Catholic Church since 2013, was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Feb. 14 and was diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia.

