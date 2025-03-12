Popular Disney Jr. series 'RoboGobo' gets Disney+ debut date

Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, Valerie Bertinelli, Taye Diggs and more lend their voices to the animated series

Disney Jr's series "RoboGobo" is getting a Disney+ debut. The series, which guest stars Cynthia Erivo, Alan Cumming, Valerie Bertinelli, Taye Diggs and more, premieres April 1 on Disney+.

If you have pre-schooloers, you've probably seen "RoboGobo" on Disney Jr. It'll soon be headed to Disney+.

"RoboGobo" follows a group of pets who, according to the official description, "become superhero 'rescue pets who rescue pets' and learn how to be a family in the process."

The series regular cast includes Ja'Siah Young as Dax, Brayden Morgan as Booster, Azuri Hardy Jones as Allie, Gracen Newton as Hopper, newcomer Leili Ahmadyar as Shelly and Dee Bradley Baker as Wingo.

Guest stars include Cynthia Erivo as The Slink, Alan Cumming as Dame Luxley, Valerie Bertinelli as Chef Polly, Ana Gasteyer as Crabitha, Susan Kelechi Watson as Dax's mom, Professor Millie, Dulé Hill as Dax's dad, Dr. Vaughn, Taye Diggs as Pupsicle, Alison Pill as Farmer Faye and John Michael Higgins as Cappuccino, the Capuchin Monkey.

The series currently airs on Disney Jr. It'll begin streaming on Disney+ April 1.

