Porsche leading the charge in high-profile EV's, adding more fully-electric models to its lineup

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Is Porsche becoming an electric vehicle brand? Yes, in a way.

The Porsche Taycan led the charge a few years ago, and has now gotten some updates in terms of both range and charging speed. The low-slung four-door is the brand's EV flagship, combining eye-popping performance with eye-popping sticker prices starting at just over $100,000 and going up from there.

To prove its station as a Porsche that performs, the Taycan been setting lap records at race tracks around the world.

Most buyers though want something less pricey and more practical, so enter the Macan. Porsche's best seller, by far, the Macan Electric is all new for 2025. It certainly looks like the tens of thousands of Macans that have been roaming the roads for years now, but underneath it's a clean-sheet vehicle. No gasoline required, just a recharge every 288 to 315 miles, for a starting price of $77,295.

The good news for purists: the new Macan Electric drives like a Porsche. Just smoother and quieter, and maintaining the practicality that's made the Macan such a hit.

But what about an electric sports car? The iconic German maker of those has one in the works - a fully electric 718, the collective model designation for both the Cayman and Boxster. When does this very different Porsche EV arrive? That's been a moving target, due to delays like issues with battery suppliers. It's reportedly arriving next year. Stay tuned.

If you prefer a gasoline version of Porsche's best seller, the Macan, you're in luck. In Europe, the Electric is the only version available. But here in the US, you still have a choice.

For now anyway, the internal combustion Macan is still around, though it's the previous generation of the platform, so what's known as a carry-over. Time will tell which version of the SUV buyers prefer. In the first quarter of this year, the Macan Electric accounted for 44.6% of total Macan sales.

The conundrum for Porsche moving forward is that many long-time fans of the brand much prefer staying old-school when it comes to power. The 911 sports car is offering hybrid power for the first time as an option, yet keeping the iconic flat-six gasoline engine. And the company is making new investments in combustion engines for the future.

But right now, if electric power tickles your fancy, and you've always wanted a Porsche, you're in luck. Now with more choices.