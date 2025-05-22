Private plane crashes into San Diego neighborhood, leading to massive evacuation effort

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KABC) -- A private plane crashed into a San Diego neighborhood, hitting multiple homes and leading to a large evacuation operation Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. in the Tierrasanta area, just west of the Admiral Baker Golf Course, according to the San Diego Fire Department.

During a press conference, authorities said the aircraft was flying into the Montgomery Gibbs Executive Airport when it went down.

Multiple homes and cars were on fire after the crash. It's unclear exactly how many homes were damaged, but officials said up to 15 homes could be affected.

Nobody has been transported with injures, authorities said.

Emergency crews were in the process of evacuating the surrounding area, going from home to home to make sure that everybody was out of the evacuation zone.

The condition of the aircraft's pilot or passengers that were on board is not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.