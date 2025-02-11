Power restored to nearly all properties in Pacific Palisades as LA braces for powerful storm

As Los Angeles braces for a powerful storm that could trigger mudslides and debris flows, crews have restored power to nearly all the fire-impacted homes and businesses in the Pacific Palisades, Mayor Karen Bass said.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Crews have restored power to nearly all the fire-impacted homes and businesses in the Pacific Palisades, and the second phase of the debris-removal process is ahead of schedule, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Tuesday at a news conference where she discussed the city's preparations for this week's storm.

"LADWP has been working around the clock to restore power to the Palisades area, and their work has paid off," Bass said at a morning news conference.

"Restoring power to customers in areas around the heaviest burned area will continue to be the biggest challenge moving forward, but as we continue to work urgently on recovery efforts, LADWP will continue to meet the needs of this unprecedented disaster," she added.

Bass urged residents prepare for what could be a potentially dangerous storm set to slam the region, potentially triggering flooding, mudslides or debris flows, particularly in the recent wildfire burn zones.

"I want to really urge everyone to take the alerts seriously here," National Weather Service meterologist Ariel Cohen said at the news conference. "We have a return to some potentially dangerous weather conditions across the area. Most places are not going to experience those dangerous weather conditions, and it's possible we get through this rain event without any significant problems, but the potential is there. And those across the region ... are encouraged to be taking the weather alerts seriously."

The Weather Service has already described the multi-day storm system as likely to be "the biggest precipitation producer so far this season." Cohen said it will be the "most significant storm" of the year, with the agency already issuing a flash flood watch for the bulk of the Southland that will be in place from Thursday afternoon through late Thursday night.

Clouds are expected to cover most of the region starting Wednesday, with as much as a half-inch of rain possible. But the brunt of the storm will arrive Thursday, with widespread rain likely to impact the area for about 36 hours. Cohen said the primary concern will be from 2 p.m. Thursday through 2 a.m. Friday.

"That 12-hour window is when we're going to be looking at bursts of heavy rain," he said.

Bass and Cohen both urged residents to be prepared to evacuate if necessary. Bass urged people to sign up for emergency alerts though notifyla.gov. And while the primary concern locally is in the recent burn areas, Bass stressed that the warning "is for all of Los Angeles," so residents across the city and region should be prepared.

Debris removal process is ahead of schedule

Meanwhile, Phase II of debris removal "was anticipated to be many, many months away," the mayor said. "But I am proud to say this is beginning now."

FEMA and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin removing fire debris from private properties damaged or destroyed by recent wildfires, officials say.

The process will start this week in Pacific Palisades, Bass said. "And this is record time -- the fastest in modern California history."

The Department of Water and Power continues to complete temporary repairs, connecting individual customers to circuits that crews brought back online. Crews first verify that each residential electric panel is restored, then leave a notice for residents to turn on their main circuit at the panel

Some restorations can take more time depending on how complex the repairs are, which crews can see once they temporarily restore power to a circuit, according to the DWP.

The department encouraged homeowners and business owners to check their circuit breakers if their property remains without power. Residents are urged to call 1-800-DIAL-DWP (1-800-342-5397) to report a power outage.

Reports can also be made online at ladwp.com/outages

Meanwhile, the department continues to make progress on restoring water service in the Pacific Palisades area while also addressing water quality challenges, officials said.

Residents were asked to call 1-800-DIAL-DWP to report water outages. The DWP has a "Do Not Drink" notice in effect for most of the Pacific Palisades and other nearby communities north of San Vicente Boulevard.

The department also reminded customers whose homes or businesses were damaged or destroyed in the fire and received a past-due notice to "please disregard it."