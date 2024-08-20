Powerball lottery ticket worth $44.3 million sold at Ralphs in Dana Point

DANA POINT, Calif. (KABC) -- A Powerball ticket worth $44.3 million was sold in Dana Point, the second big lottery win for Orange County in only a few days.

The ticket was purchased at a Ralphs grocery store on Golden Lantern. It matched all six numbers in Monday's drawing. The winning numbers were 1, 2, 15, 23, 28 and 10.

This comes after a Mega Millions ticket worth more than $1 million was sold in Newport Coast on Friday.

The lucky person who bought the Powerball ticket has one year to come forward and claim the prize.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot stands at an estimated $498 million. The next drawing for that is Tuesday.