'Predator: Killer of Killers' pits history's deadliest warriors against the ultimate hunter 

A Viking, a ninja, and a WWII pilot battle the galaxy's deadliest hunter in this bold, animated Predator anthology

"Predator: Killer of Killers" follows three warriors battling the Predator across time. The animated film streams June 6 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- The ultimate hunter returns-animated, reimagined, and ready to track its next target.

In "Predator: Killer of Killers," the galaxy's deadliest hunter stalks prey in a bold new animated format.

This fresh installment follows three warriors, a Viking raider, a ninja in feudal Japan and a World War II pilot as they face off against the relentless Predator.

The cast and creators gathered at Beyond Fest in Hollywood to celebrate the film's premiere and discuss the three warriors introduced.

Set across distinct time periods, the film weaves these intertwined stories into a thrilling adventure.

Director Dan Trachtenberg shared insights about the warriors' battles against the Predator.

"Our Viking chapter is about a mother and a son, the samurai feudal Japan chapter is about two brothers and the final chapter set in World War II is about someone that's been doubted and trying to prove themselves," he said.

Trachtenberg, who directed the acclaimed "Prey," is also gearing up for the release of "Predator: Badlands," hitting theaters on November 7.

Lindsay Lavanchy, one of the film's stars, teases how the three stories culminate in an intense final showdown.

"The warriors that they crafted for this film are super exciting. Very different from one to the next, but the final chapter that everyone gets to see and how they all come together is pretty epic."

"Predator: Killer of Killers" releases on Hulu June 6.

