Pregnant teenager dead, newborn child in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pregnant teenager is dead and her newborn child remains in critical condition after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Riverside, authorities announced Thursday. A 19-year-old man has been arrested.

The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Gregg Place, according to the Riverside Police Department.

During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that the suspect, identified as Isaac Blackhorse Garcia, had been in a sexual relationship with the victim's teenage sister. He was dropping off the sister at home when family members approached his car.

Blackhorse Garcia sped away and struck the expecting mother with his car.

The victim suffered severe injuries and later died at the hospital. Her exact age or name has not been released. Medical staff delivered her baby, who was said to be in critical condition.

The suspect was later taken into custody in Moreno Valley.

Riverside Police Department

Blackhorse Garcia is now facing charges of murder, hit-and-run resulting in death and unlawful sex with a minor. He is being held without bail.

Detectives believe that Blackhorse Garcia may have sexually abused other minors. Potential victims or anybody with information about the suspect are urged to contact detectives at (951) 353-7135 or (951) 353-7104.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

