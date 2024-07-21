Clintons endorse Harris after President Biden announces he's dropping out of 2024 presidential race

Following President Joe Biden's announcement that he is leaving the 2024 race against Donald Trump, reactions from all sides of the isle have poured in.

Here are reactions from lawmakers and public officials.

Former President Barrack Obama

Former President Barrack Obama praised Biden's character and how the president navigated the country away "from the four years of chaos, falsehood, and division that had characterized Donald Trump's administration."

He did not endorse Vice President Harris in his statement.

"We will be navigating uncharted waters in the days ahead. But I have extraordinary confidence that the leaders of our party will be able to create a process from which an outstanding nominee emerges. I believe that Joe Biden's vision of a generous, prosperous, and united America that provides opportunity for everyone will be on full display at the Democratic Convention in August. And I expect that every single one of us are prepared to carry that message of hope and progress forward into November and beyond."

Bill and Hillary Clinton

Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president, saying in a statement that they would "fight with everything we've got" to elect her.

"We are honored to join the President in endorsing Vice President Harris and will do whatever we can to support her," they wrote.

Jill Biden and the Biden family

President Joe Biden, left, and first lady Jill Biden hold hands as they arrive at Fort Lesley J. McNair, Monday, July 1, 2024, in Washington.

First lady Jill Biden responded to her husband, President Joe Biden's decision to leave the presidential race on Sunday, reposting his announcement with a heart emoji.

Biden's granddaughter, Naomi Biden, wrote in a post on X that she is "proud today of my Pop."

"I'm nothing but proud today of my Pop, our President, Joe Biden, who has served our country with every bit of his soul and with unmatched distinction," she wrote. "Not only has he been - and will continue to be - the most effective president of our lifetime, but he has likely already cemented himself as the most effective and impactful public servant in our nation's history."

"He has been at the center of, and had a material impact on, literally every single major issue that our country and world has faced for 50 years," she added. "Our world is better today in so many ways thanks to him. To the Americans who have always had his back, keep the faith. He will always have ours."

Donald Trump

Trump railed against him in a post on TruthSocial.

"Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve - And never was! He only attained the position of President by lies, Fake News, and not leaving his Basement," Trump wrote.

"All those around him, including his Doctor and the Media, knew that he wasn't capable of being President, and he wasn't," he wrote. "And now, look what he's done to our Country, with millions of people coming across our Border, totally unchecked and unvetted, many from prisons, mental institutions, and record numbers of terrorists. We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called President Joe Biden "a patriotic American who has always put our country first."

"His legacy of vision, values and leadership make him one of the most consequential Presidents in American history. With love and gratitude to President Biden for always believing in the promise of America and giving people the opportunity to reach their fulfillment," Pelosi said in a statement Sunday.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer

Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer praised President Biden's legacy and said he "put the country, his party, and our future first" with his decision Sunday.

"Joe, today shows you are a true patriot and great American," he said.

Schumer's statement comes days after sources told ABC News that Schumer privately urged Biden to drop out of the race.

Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, sources said, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race.

Gov. Gavin Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom -- one of Biden's top surrogates and is often floated as a potential replacement at the top of the ticket -- thanked the president for his leadership.

"President Biden has been an extraordinary, history-making president - a leader who has fought hard for working people and delivered astonishing results for all Americans. He will go down in history as one of the most impactful and selfless presidents. Thank you, @JoeBiden," Newsom said in a post on X Sunday.

Pete Buttigieg

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, who ran against Biden in 2020, commended President Biden's decision to leave the race in a post on X.

"Joe Biden has earned his place among the best and most consequential presidents in American history," he wrote. "I am so proud to serve under his leadership, and thankful for his unwavering focus on what is best for our country."

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders says Biden has served with 'honor and dignity'

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders reacted to Biden's decision to end his bid for reelection on Sunday.

"Joe Biden has served our country with honor and dignity," Sanders wrote in a statement on X.

"As the first president to ever walk on a picket line with striking workers, he has been the most pro-working class president in modern American history," Sanders continued.

Sanders ran against Biden for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential race.

"Thank you, Mr. President, for all you've done," Sanders wrote.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

After Biden's announcement that he would end his reelection campaign, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer praised him in a post on X.

"President Biden is a great public servant who knows better than anyone what it takes to defeat Donald Trump," she wrote. "His remarkable work to lower prescription drug costs, fix the damn roads, bring supply chains home, address climate change, and ensure America's global leadership over decades will go down in history."

"My job in this election will remain the same: doing everything I can to elect Democrats and stop Donald Trump, a convicted felon whose agenda of raising families' costs, banning abortion nationwide, and abusing the power of the White House to settle his own scores is completely wrong for Michigan," she wrote.

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison

Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison said the Democratic Party will be soon announcing next steps and the path forward for the nomination process for the 2024 presidential candidate.

"As we move forward to formally select our Party's nominee, our values as Democrats remain the same -- lowering costs, restoring freedom, protecting the rights of all people, and saving our democracy from the threat of dictatorship. We have and will continue to make this case to the American people," Harrison said in a statement Sunday.

Harrison also thanked Biden for "the unparalleled progress he has delivered over the last four years."

"We will honor that legacy, and the decision that he has made today, through a firm commitment to nominating and electing a Democratic president this November who will carry that torch into the next four years," Harrison said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.