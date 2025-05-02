Princess Charlotte celebrates 10th birthday

Princess Charlotte, the second-eldest child of Prince William and Kate, the Princess of Wales, is celebrating her 10th birthday.

Charlotte was born May 2, 2015, at St. Mary's Hospital in London, the same hospital where her brothers, Princes George and Louis, were also born.

The only daughter of William and Kate, Charlotte's full name, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, is a tribute to her great-grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandmother, the late Princess Diana.

As William and Kate's second child, Charlotte is third in line to the throne, behind her father and older brother George.

The 10-year-old has made more public appearances with her parents as she has gotten older, but she is expected to celebrate her 10th birthday privately with her family in Windsor, where they now live.

Charlotte's most recent public appearance was in December, when she and her siblings and parents joined other family members walking to church on Christmas Day.

Prince William with his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham in Norfolk, England, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2024. AP Photo/Jon Super

Just one week ago, on April 23, the Wales family celebrated the birthday of Charlotte's younger brother Louis, who turned 7.

On Tuesday, Charlotte's parents William and Kate marked their 14th wedding anniversary.