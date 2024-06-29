Multiple people reportedly injured after car slams into 7-Eleven in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Calif. (KABC) -- Multiple people were reportedly injured when a Toyota Prius slammed into a 7-Eleven store in Arcadia Friday night.

The crash was reported just after 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Baldwin and Fairview avenues.

Footage showed the car had smashed through the front entrance doors, leaving items scattered on the floor and windows damaged.

Four people were reportedly injured in the crash, and the severity of their injuries are unclear.

It's unknown what caused the crash.