3 burglary suspects outstanding after private security guard opens fire in Westwood

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A private security guard opened fire on a group of suspects who allegedly broke into a house in Westwood early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a burglary call at a home on Lindbrook Drive just after 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The homeowners reported that four people broke into the house while they were there.
At some point, a private security guard opened fire on them, police added.
One suspect was taken into custody, but police are looking for the other three.
There were no reports of injuries.