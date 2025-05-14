3 burglary suspects outstanding after private security guard opens fire in Westwood

WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A private security guard opened fire on a group of suspects who allegedly broke into a house in Westwood early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to a burglary call at a home on Lindbrook Drive just after 5 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The homeowners reported that four people broke into the house while they were there.

At some point, a private security guard opened fire on them, police added.

One suspect was taken into custody, but police are looking for the other three.

There were no reports of injuries.