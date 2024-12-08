Self-proclaimed 'fraud God' arrested in Irvine; credit card skimmers found in storage, police say

IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who called himself the "fraud God" was arrested Friday in Irvine, and items like credit card skimmers and fake DMV paperwork were found in his storage unit, police said.

According to the Irvine Police Department, Ryan John Hein, 44, of Yorba Linda, was found outside a storage facility on Warner Avenue, carrying multiple fraudulent documents and narcotics.

Police said that during a search of his storage unit, investigators found credit card skimmers (devices that capture card information from ATMs or gas pumps), fraudulent DMV paperwork, card printers, and "other tools of the fraudulent trade."

Hein was arrested and booked into the Irvine jail on numerous charges, including narcotics and fraud.

The incident remains under investigation.