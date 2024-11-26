Are product warranties worth your money? Here's what you need to know

Are product warranties really worth it? They promise peace-of-mind, but can sometimes bring more frustration. Here's what you need to know before you invest.

"I mean, it wasn't just a $200 microwave. It was a lot more because it was convection," said Barbara Shaia of Anaheim Hills.

Because of the cost, she decided to get an extended warranty on all of her kitchen appliances through Sears.

"All of a sudden, I went to reheat something and the microwave just wouldn't work."

But at least she had the warranty, right?

She said Sears agreed to send her a replacement, but several months later, it still hasn't arrived - despite dozens and dozens of phone calls.

And her story isn't the only one. Eyewitness News has received a number of complaints from people who claim that companies either aren't standing by those extended warranties or making it very difficult for customers to be made whole.

"If you're going to buy an extended warranty, who's going to be doing the repair work? Is it something you're going to have to send off somewhere? Who makes the repair or replace decision," said Angie Hicks with Angi Home Services.

Hicks said another thing to keep in mind, even if the company offering the warranty is responsive, is whether getting your item fixed or replaced isn't up to you.

"Those decisions about whether it's being repaired or replaced, what is considered a like product for example, is a lot of time at the decision of the warranty - it's really important to read the details."

Eyewitness News has reached out to Sears on multiple occasions, but have not received a response.

"There's no other source I can go to, and I don't have the money to hire a lawyer," Shaia said.

When asked if she would get another extended warranty after this issue is resolved, she replied: "Absolutely not. I will not trust them again."