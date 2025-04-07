Proposed California bill would extend last call hours until 4am for struggling downtowns

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A group of California lawmakers is pushing legislation to extend the last call at establishments that serve alcohol past 2 a.m.

Assemblymember Matt Haney and other lawmakers introduced AB 342 during a news conference in downtown Los Angeles Monday morning. The goal is to attract tourism and boost the hospitality business in downtown districts across the state that have been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new legislation would allow local governments to create "Hospitality Zones" if they choose. It wouldn't be required, but businesses in cities that opt-in would then be allowed to serve alcohol until 4 a.m. on weekends and state holidays.

In order for a city to implement these zones, its local government would need to consider public safety, transportation, availability of hotels, proximity to convention centers and areas, as well as walkability.

The bill would also allow the local governments to establish "Special Events Hospitability Zones," which would be in place for a maximum of one month for special events like music festivals, the upcoming World Cup and the 2028 Summer Olympics in L.A.

A few years ago, lawmakers rejected a similar proposed bill, which would've allowed extended bar hours for three cities: Palm Springs, West Hollywood and San Francisco.