Protester stabbed in DTLA while taking part in immigrations, ICE demonstration

A protester was stabbed in downtown L.A. while taking part in a demonstration related to immigrations and I.C.E. on Friday afternoon, police said.

The victim, described as a male, was taking part in a protest related to I.C.E. and immigration policies when he was stabbed near City Hall around 1:30 p.m.

He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

Police described the suspect as a male. Investigators did not know if he was also part of the protest in downtown. No arrests have been made at this time.

The demonstration was apparently held by mostly students, but the ages of the victim and suspect were not known.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.