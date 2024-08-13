Protesters calling for ceasefire in Gaza briefly shut down SB 405 Freeway in Palms

SAWTELLE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Protesters calling for an arms embargo and a permanent ceasefire in Gaza walked onto the southbound 405 Freeway in Palms on Tuesday morning and briefly shut down all southbound lanes.

The protesters, organized in part by the group IfNotNow Los Angeles, walked onto the freeway around 9 a.m. in the area of Venice Boulevard, creating an instant backup of traffic south of the 10 Freeway.

California Highway Patrol officers quickly responded to the scene, and the group was quickly moved out of traffic lanes. The group, consisting of several dozen people, could then be seen marching south along the freeway shoulder and being escorted off the roadway under the watch of CHP officers.

By 9:40 a.m., all lanes except one were reopened to slow-moving traffic on the freeway.

There were no reports of injuries. Video from AIR7 showed CHP officers detaining several demonstrators.

"American Jews and allies have shut down the 405 freeway in West Los Angeles in protest of U.S. support for Israel's assault on Gaza," according to a statement from the organizers. "With one week to go before the Democratic National Convention, protesters are coalescing around three demands for all elected officials: call for a lasting ceasefire, reject the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, and legislate an arms embargo.