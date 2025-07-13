24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Protesters gather outside Disneyland Resort as JD Vance visits with his family

Sunday, July 13, 2025 2:36AM
An Eyewitness News viewer shared a video of JD Vance and his security entourage in the theme park on Saturday.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A protest was held in Anaheim, where Vice President JD Vance and his family are visiting the Disneyland Resort this weekend.

Local Republican leaders say the visit is private and not political.

In a post on X, California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a similar video of Vance and his family at Disneyland with the comment, "Hope you enjoy your family time, @JDVance. The families you're tearing apart certainly won't," referring to the ongoing immigration raids unfolding across Southern California.

On Friday, Second Lady Usha Vance visited Camp Pendleton to read to Blue Star children and talk about her summer reading challenge.

READ MORE: Second Lady Usha Vance reads to Blue Star Family children at Camp Pendleton

It's part of Usha Vance's Summer Reading Challenge for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. Her visit also coincided with the Blue Star Disney Books program.
