Second Lady Usha Vance reads to Blue Star Family children at Camp Pendleton

It's part of Usha Vance's Summer Reading Challenge for children in kindergarten through 8th grade. Her visit also coincided with the Blue Star Disney Books program.

CAMP PENDLETON, Calif. (KABC) -- Second Lady Usha Vance was in California at Camp Pendleton on Friday, where she spent time with Blue Star Families.

Blue Star Families and volunteers from the Disneyland Resort are spreading the joy through reading. More than 200 kids and their families attended the Blue Star Books event at Camp Pendleton, where they got a special story time with Vance.

"We're so excited to welcome Usha Vance here today and to have someone from the White House shining a spotlight on military kids, especially, Mrs. Vance is highlighting reading, and she's got a literacy challenge," said Kathy Roth-Douquet, the CEO and founder of Blue Star Families. "So it dovetails beautifully with our Blue Star Disney Books program."

"Very excited. It's a really exciting event to be brought here at Camp Pendleton, and a really good opportunity," said parent Stephanie Sanceda. "My kids love Disney, so the ability for Blue Stars to bring that here and for them to get to experience this is really special."

After Vance finished reading to the kids, she invited them all to participate in her Summer Reading Challenge. All kids in kindergarten through 8th grade can participate, but one lucky kid will be chosen to visit the White House.

"This summer, my kids and I are reading books all summer long. We're trying to keep track of all the good books we read, and I'm hoping that you guys might join in what I'm calling my 'Summer Reading Challenge' and read some books at home yourself," Vance said.

Even more fun followed the story time. There were arts and crafts, gift and book giveaways, and a surprise visit from Stitch, who came to greet the kids!

"It's very hard to explain, but it's just such a great thing for the kids to experience this," said parent Rebekah McCoy. "You know, with the military family, dad's gone a lot, like, I'm by myself with all of them. It's kind of like a nice escape."

For more information on Vance's Summer Reading Challenge, visit whitehouse.gov.

