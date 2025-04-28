Protesters at Burbank airport call for boycott of Avelo Airlines over deportation flights

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of protesters demonstrated at the Hollywood-Burbank Airport on Saturday, calling for a boycott of Avelo Airlines over the company's decision to fly deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security and ICE.

The group held up signs at the airport entrance, encouraging drivers to honk in support.

"We will not stand for these mass deportations and we will intervene wherever we can to stop the operation of them, and so protesting an airline that has just decided that this is for their economic benefit to be part of this unjust policy is why we're here," said Susan Auerback.

Avelo Airlines says the charter flights will begin on May 12th using three 737s based at Mesa Gateway Airport in Arizona.

"We realize this is a sensitive and complicated topic. After significant deliberations, we determined this charter flying will provide us with the stability to continue expanding our core scheduled passenger service and keep our more than 1,100 Crewmembers employed for years to come," said Avelo's CEO, Andrew Levy, in a statement.

Avelo says it also flew these charters under the Biden administration.